https://www.darientimes.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14427041.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Thursday, September 12, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Warmer with some sun;82;67;SW;8;71%;53%;6
Chester;Partly sunny, warmer;81;67;SW;8;71%;55%;6
Danbury;Partly sunny, warmer;84;64;NW;9;71%;55%;6
Groton;Partial sunshine;79;67;SW;9;80%;51%;6
Hartford;Warmer;85;66;WSW;7;70%;55%;5
Meriden;Partly sunny, warmer;84;66;SSW;8;71%;55%;6
New Haven;Partly sunny;81;69;SW;9;72%;53%;6
Oxford;Warmer with some sun;83;63;NW;8;77%;55%;6
Willimantic;Warmer;83;65;WSW;7;69%;55%;5
Windsor Locks;A t-storm in spots;86;65;SSW;7;67%;64%;4
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
View Comments