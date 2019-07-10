CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Friday, July 12, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, humid;83;71;SSE;8;68%;78%;10

Chester;Partly sunny, humid;84;71;SSE;7;64%;72%;10

Danbury;A t-storm around;84;69;SW;8;63%;83%;9

Groton;Lots of sun, humid;79;70;SSE;8;78%;70%;10

Hartford;Partly sunny, humid;87;72;SSE;8;59%;75%;10

Meriden;Humid with some sun;85;70;SSE;7;62%;77%;10

New Haven;Humid with some sun;83;71;SE;8;67%;73%;10

Oxford;A t-storm around;83;69;SSW;9;67%;75%;9

Willimantic;Partly sunny, humid;84;70;S;7;63%;76%;10

Windsor Locks;A t-storm around;87;71;S;8;60%;77%;9

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather