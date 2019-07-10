https://www.darientimes.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14084334.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Friday, July 12, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, humid;83;71;SSE;8;68%;78%;10
Chester;Partly sunny, humid;84;71;SSE;7;64%;72%;10
Danbury;A t-storm around;84;69;SW;8;63%;83%;9
Groton;Lots of sun, humid;79;70;SSE;8;78%;70%;10
Hartford;Partly sunny, humid;87;72;SSE;8;59%;75%;10
Meriden;Humid with some sun;85;70;SSE;7;62%;77%;10
New Haven;Humid with some sun;83;71;SE;8;67%;73%;10
Oxford;A t-storm around;83;69;SSW;9;67%;75%;9
Willimantic;Partly sunny, humid;84;70;S;7;63%;76%;10
Windsor Locks;A t-storm around;87;71;S;8;60%;77%;9
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
