CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Tuesday, November 17, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Clear;37;W;2;72%

Chester;Clear;37;Calm;0;55%

Danbury;Clear;29;SW;7;85%

Groton;Mostly clear;39;W;3;65%

Hartford;Clear;42;SSW;7;48%

Meriden;Clear;29;Calm;0;88%

New Haven;Mostly clear;45;W;5;55%

Oxford;Clear;36;WSW;5;64%

Willimantic;Clear;39;Calm;0;56%

Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;36;SW;5;64%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather