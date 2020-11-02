https://www.darientimes.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15693053.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Monday, November 2, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;41;WNW;5;61%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;40;W;5;70%
Danbury;Clear;39;W;13;61%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;43;WNW;12;67%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;44;NW;15;50%
Meriden;Mostly clear;42;W;5;64%
New Haven;Clear;46;WNW;10;55%
Oxford;Clear;39;WNW;12;64%
Willimantic;Mostly clear;41;W;9;73%
Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;41;WNW;18;57%
