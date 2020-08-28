CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, August 28, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Clear;70;W;2;90%

Chester;Mostly clear;70;W;2;96%

Danbury;Clear;68;WSW;5;93%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;71;WSW;7;96%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;93%

Meriden;Mostly clear;69;NW;1;88%

New Haven;Clear;74;W;3;90%

Oxford;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;100%

Willimantic;Fog;66;Calm;0;100%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;96%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather