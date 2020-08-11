https://www.darientimes.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15474331.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Tuesday, August 11, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;75;SSW;1;87%
Chester;Partly cloudy;73;SW;6;100%
Danbury;Partly cloudy;71;Calm;0;96%
Groton;Mostly clear;73;S;5;93%
Hartford;Partly cloudy;76;S;5;84%
Meriden;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;87%
New Haven;Partly cloudy;78;SSW;6;90%
Oxford;Mostly clear;72;SW;3;93%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;90%
Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;76;SSW;7;71%
_____
