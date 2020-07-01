https://www.darientimes.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15378577.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, July 1, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;67;NE;1;84%
Chester;Mostly clear;61;ENE;1;98%
Danbury;Cloudy;65;ESE;3;96%
Groton;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;93%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;89%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;93%
New Haven;Fog;65;Calm;0;93%
Oxford;Fog;63;Calm;0;100%
Willimantic;Cloudy;63;NNW;3;100%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;64;N;3;96%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments