CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, June 18, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;63;SE;2;92%

Chester;Showers;63;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Cloudy;65;E;7;93%

Groton;Showers;62;Calm;0;96%

Hartford;Cloudy;68;SSE;5;83%

Meriden;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;93%

New Haven;Cloudy;66;E;5;93%

Oxford;Fog;63;Calm;0;100%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;3;96%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;66;SW;6;86%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather