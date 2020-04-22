https://www.darientimes.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15217437.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, April 22, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;36;WNW;14;63%
Chester;Partly cloudy;34;W;3;80%
Danbury;Clear;36;WNW;14;46%
Groton;Mostly clear;37;WNW;8;64%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;39;WNW;13;50%
Meriden;Partly cloudy;37;WNW;8;64%
New Haven;Clear;41;W;13;50%
Oxford;Mostly clear;35;W;6;53%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;36;N;3;59%
Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;36;NW;15;54%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments