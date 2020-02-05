CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Wednesday, February 5, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;42;N;8;84%

Chester;Showers;41;NNW;5;87%

Danbury;Showers;38;N;6;82%

Groton;Showers;42;N;6;100%

Hartford;Showers;44;NNW;9;55%

Meriden;Showers;43;NNW;9;65%

New Haven;Showers;44;N;6;85%

Oxford;Showers;37;N;14;75%

Willimantic;Showers;40;Calm;0;85%

Windsor Locks;Showers;42;NNW;6;57%

_____

