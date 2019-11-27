https://www.darientimes.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14865836.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Wednesday, November 27, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;1;97%
Chester;Mostly clear;45;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Clear;34;Calm;0;96%
Groton;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;100%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;92%
Meriden;Mostly clear;34;Calm;0;96%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;86%
Oxford;Clear;43;Calm;0;85%
Willimantic;Partly cloudy;31;Calm;0;96%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;85%
