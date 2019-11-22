https://www.darientimes.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14854317.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Friday, November 22, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;44;SW;10;77%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;48;SW;10;70%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;47;SW;10;55%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;50;SW;13;79%
Hartford;Cloudy;45;S;7;76%
Meriden;Cloudy;43;S;7;82%
New Haven;Cloudy;52;SSW;7;63%
Oxford;Cloudy;44;SSW;8;70%
Willimantic;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;95%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;44;SSE;8;76%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
View Comments