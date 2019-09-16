https://www.darientimes.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14442331.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, September 16, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;64;WNW;3;84%
Chester;Mostly clear;66;Calm;0;72%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;58;Calm;0;93%
Groton;Fog;63;Calm;0;90%
Hartford;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;86%
Meriden;Mostly clear;59;Calm;0;93%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;64;N;3;83%
Oxford;Partly cloudy;58;Calm;0;93%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;92%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;61;NW;5;86%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
