CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, September 11, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;67;SW;10;92%
Chester;Mostly clear;68;N;6;93%
Danbury;Partly cloudy;68;SW;10;87%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;72;SW;10;75%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;9;81%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;68;S;7;87%
New Haven;Mostly clear;73;SSW;7;80%
Oxford;Cloudy;66;SSW;9;91%
Willimantic;Cloudy;67;SSW;6;90%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;69;SSW;12;83%
