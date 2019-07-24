CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, July 24, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;67;NNE;3;92%

Chester;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;96%

Groton;Showers;68;ENE;5;83%

Hartford;Showers;68;SSE;3;89%

Meriden;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;93%

New Haven;Cloudy;70;NE;3;83%

Oxford;Showers;65;Calm;0;96%

Willimantic;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;96%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;67;SSE;5;90%

