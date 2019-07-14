CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM EDT Sunday, July 14, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;69;SW;4;86%

Chester;Mostly sunny;72;N;6;82%

Danbury;Sunny;67;Calm;0;86%

Groton;Mostly sunny;71;Calm;0;86%

Hartford;Mostly sunny;71;Calm;0;86%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;93%

New Haven;Partly sunny;74;SSW;3;78%

Oxford;Mostly sunny;69;Calm;0;86%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;96%

Windsor Locks;Sunny;72;S;3;78%

