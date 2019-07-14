https://www.darientimes.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14094174.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM EDT Sunday, July 14, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;69;SW;4;86%
Chester;Mostly sunny;72;N;6;82%
Danbury;Sunny;67;Calm;0;86%
Groton;Mostly sunny;71;Calm;0;86%
Hartford;Mostly sunny;71;Calm;0;86%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;93%
New Haven;Partly sunny;74;SSW;3;78%
Oxford;Mostly sunny;69;Calm;0;86%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;96%
Windsor Locks;Sunny;72;S;3;78%
