https://www.darientimes.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14084209.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EDT Wednesday, July 10, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;85;S;6;53%
Chester;Partly sunny;86;WSW;5;51%
Danbury;Partly sunny;84;W;6;44%
Groton;Mostly sunny;81;SSW;8;52%
Hartford;Mostly sunny;86;N;6;39%
Meriden;Mostly sunny;89;N;6;34%
New Haven;Mostly sunny;83;S;9;58%
Oxford;Mostly sunny;84;NNW;8;42%
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;86;N;3;41%
Windsor Locks;Sunny;89;N;3;31%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
View Comments