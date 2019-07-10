CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EDT Wednesday, July 10, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;85;S;6;53%

Chester;Partly sunny;86;WSW;5;51%

Danbury;Partly sunny;84;W;6;44%

Groton;Mostly sunny;81;SSW;8;52%

Hartford;Mostly sunny;86;N;6;39%

Meriden;Mostly sunny;89;N;6;34%

New Haven;Mostly sunny;83;S;9;58%

Oxford;Mostly sunny;84;NNW;8;42%

Willimantic;Mostly sunny;86;N;3;41%

Windsor Locks;Sunny;89;N;3;31%

