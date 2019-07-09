https://www.darientimes.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14081044.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM EDT Tuesday, July 9, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Sunny;85;SW;8;50%
Chester;Sunny;86;Calm;0;32%
Danbury;Sunny;83;WSW;6;39%
Groton;Sunny;81;SSW;9;50%
Hartford;Sunny;85;ENE;3;34%
Meriden;Sunny;88;NW;8;29%
New Haven;Mostly sunny;83;SSW;7;62%
Oxford;Sunny;82;N;3;42%
Willimantic;Sunny;84;N;3;37%
Windsor Locks;Sunny;87;N;3;30%
_____
