CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 22, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

CTZ002-231700-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then snow with a chance of

rain this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Blustery with

lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising to around 40 after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Brisk and not as cool with highs in the

mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ003-231700-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then snow with a chance of

rain this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Windy and not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature

rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the

mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

CTZ004-231700-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then snow and rain this afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Windy with lows in the lower

30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

