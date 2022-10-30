CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 29, 2022 _____ 392 FPUS51 KBOX 300801 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 400 AM EDT Sun Oct 30 2022 CTZ002-302000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 400 AM EDT Sun Oct 30 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ CTZ003-302000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 400 AM EDT Sun Oct 30 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ CTZ004-302000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 400 AM EDT Sun Oct 30 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/NWSBoston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather