CTZ002-050815-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
307 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows
around 50. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ003-050815-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
307 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain in
the evening. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows around 40.

$$

CTZ004-050815-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
307 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs
around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$