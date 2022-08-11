CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 10, 2022

_____

150 FPUS51 KBOX 110801

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Thu Aug 11 2022

CTZ002-112000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Thu Aug 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ003-112000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Thu Aug 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ004-112000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Thu Aug 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

