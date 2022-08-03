CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

_____

929 FPUS51 KBOX 030801

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

CTZ002-032000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Heat

index values up to 102 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Heat index

values up to 100.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ003-032000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ004-032000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Heat index values up to 102 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

