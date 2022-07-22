CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 21, 2022

_____

064 FPUS51 KBOX 220801

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

CTZ002-222000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM EDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 100 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ003-222000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM EDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ004-222000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM EDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather