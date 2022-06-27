CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 26, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this morning,

then showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

