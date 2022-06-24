CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 23, 2022 _____ 433 FPUS51 KBOX 240801 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 400 AM EDT Fri Jun 24 2022 CTZ002-242000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 400 AM EDT Fri Jun 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ CTZ003-242000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 400 AM EDT Fri Jun 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ CTZ004-242000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 400 AM EDT Fri Jun 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer with highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather