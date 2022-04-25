CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 24, 2022

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

407 AM EDT Mon Apr 25 2022

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

_____

