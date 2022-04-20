CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

323 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

323 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

323 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

323 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

