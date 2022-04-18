CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 17, 2022

885 FPUS51 KBOX 180726

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

325 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

CTZ002-180830-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

325 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ003-180830-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

325 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature around 30.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ004-180830-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

325 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature around 30.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 40 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

