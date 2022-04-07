CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 6, 2022

252 FPUS51 KBOX 070718

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

318 AM EDT Thu Apr 7 2022

CTZ002-070830-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

318 AM EDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ003-070830-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

318 AM EDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 40.

East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ004-070830-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

318 AM EDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

