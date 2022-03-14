CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 13, 2022

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

407 AM EDT Mon Mar 14 2022

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

407 AM EDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

407 AM EDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

407 AM EDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

