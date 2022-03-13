CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 12, 2022 _____ 571 FPUS51 KBOX 130807 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 407 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022 CTZ002-132000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 407 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CTZ003-132000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 407 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CTZ004-132000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 407 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather