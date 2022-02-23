CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 22, 2022 _____ 592 FPUS51 KBOX 230908 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 407 AM EST Wed Feb 23 2022 CTZ002-232100- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 407 AM EST Wed Feb 23 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ CTZ003-232100- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 407 AM EST Wed Feb 23 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cooler with lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 15. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ CTZ004-232100- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 407 AM EST Wed Feb 23 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cooler with lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather