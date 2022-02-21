CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 20, 2022

_____

961 FPUS51 KBOX 210908

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

407 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022

CTZ002-212100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

407 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 30. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ003-212100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

407 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 30. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ004-212100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

407 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 30. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow with rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

_____

