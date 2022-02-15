CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 14, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

407 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

407 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 50s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

407 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs

around 50.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

407 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs

around 50.

