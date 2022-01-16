CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 15, 2022 _____ 453 FPUS51 KBOX 160926 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 426 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022 CTZ002-162100- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 426 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM EST MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow, rain with a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 30. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. $$ CTZ003-162100- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 426 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM EST MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 15 below this morning. .TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow, rain with a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Blustery and not as cool with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 30. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. $$ CTZ004-162100- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 426 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM EST MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then rain, snow with a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Not as cool with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. $$