CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 24, 2021

_____

748 FPUS51 KBOX 250926

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

CTZ002-252100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Patchy fog. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an

inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy

fog in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ003-252100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Patchy fog. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ004-252100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Patchy fog. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/nwsboston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather