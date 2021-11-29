CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 28, 2021

499 FPUS51 KBOX 290926

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EST Mon Nov 29 2021

CTZ002-292100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ003-292100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ004-292100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold

with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

