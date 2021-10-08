CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 7, 2021 _____ 154 FPUS51 KBOX 080826 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 426 AM EDT Fri Oct 8 2021 CTZ002-082000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 426 AM EDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ CTZ003-082000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 426 AM EDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ CTZ004-082000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 426 AM EDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather