CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 1, 2021

_____

005 FPUS51 KBOX 020826

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EDT Sat Oct 2 2021

CTZ002-022000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ003-022000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ004-022000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature around 60.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

