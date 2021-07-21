CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 20, 2021 _____ 498 FPUS51 KBOX 210826 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 426 AM EDT Wed Jul 21 2021 CTZ002-212000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 426 AM EDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ CTZ003-212000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 426 AM EDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ CTZ004-212000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 426 AM EDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather