CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 9, 2021

_____

555 FPUS51 KBOX 100827

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EDT Sat Jul 10 2021

CTZ002-102000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ003-102000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog this morning.

Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ004-102000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/nwsboston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather