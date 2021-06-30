CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 29, 2021

681 FPUS51 KBOX 300827

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EDT Wed Jun 30 2021

CTZ002-302000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EDT Wed Jun 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with thunderstorms

likely with a chance of showers this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent. Heat index values up to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into

the mid 70s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CTZ003-302000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EDT Wed Jun 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, becoming around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as

warm. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CTZ004-302000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EDT Wed Jun 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming around 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

