CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

