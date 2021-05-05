CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 4, 2021 _____ 794 FPUS51 KBOX 050827 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 426 AM EDT Wed May 5 2021 CTZ002-052000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 426 AM EDT Wed May 5 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CTZ003-052000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 426 AM EDT Wed May 5 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CTZ004-052000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 426 AM EDT Wed May 5 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather