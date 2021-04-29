CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 28, 2021

_____

768 FPUS51 KBOX 290816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Thu Apr 29 2021

CTZ002-292000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ003-292000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ004-292000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/nwsboston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather