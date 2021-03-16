CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 15, 2021 _____ 606 FPUS51 KBOX 160816 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 415 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021 CTZ002-162000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 415 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ CTZ003-162000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 415 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ CTZ004-162000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 415 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow likely. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather