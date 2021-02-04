CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 3, 2021

_____

214 FPUS51 KBOX 040916

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

CTZ002-042100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain with a chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ003-042100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Patchy fog. Highs around

40. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ004-042100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain with a chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

$$

_____

