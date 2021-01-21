CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 20, 2021 _____ 616 FPUS51 KBOX 210915 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 415 AM EST Thu Jan 21 2021 CTZ002-212100- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 415 AM EST Thu Jan 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ CTZ003-212100- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 415 AM EST Thu Jan 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ CTZ004-212100- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 415 AM EST Thu Jan 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather