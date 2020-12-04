CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 3, 2020
526 FPUS51 KBOX 040915
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Fri Dec 4 2020
CTZ002-042100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the
afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ003-042100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the
afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the
mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ004-042100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the
afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid
30s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
